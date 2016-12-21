Volunteers needed -
Across South Carolina there is a need for men and women to become volunteer firefighters and Newberry is no different. Captain Gene Shealy, fire recruitment and retention coordinator for the City Fire Department, said they are not getting new volunteers coming through.
