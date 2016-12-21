Tuba Christmas coming to Newberry on Dec. 10 -
Tuba Christmas is coming to the Newberry community for the 16th consecutive year on Dec. 10 at the Alumni Music Center recital hall on the Newberry College campus. Tuba Christmas is an international event started by famous tubist Harvey Phillips as a way to present tubas and euphoniums in a performance of Christmas music and arranged specifically for these instruments.
