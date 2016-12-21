Ponton receives Outstanding Site Manager Award -
Debbie Ponton, Site Manager of Tremont Apartments in Newberry, received the Outstanding Site Manager Award for the territory of Gloria Denning, Regional; Property Manager, at the Partnership Property Management Annual Awards Banquet held in Florence on Dec. 6. This award is given to a Site Manager chosen from nominees that have shown continued professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to their property. Ponton has worked with Partnership Property Management for one year and has been chosen for this award because of her efforts to provide quality living in Newberry County.
