Oktoberfest not just about German food, music -
Beautiful weather for this year's Oktoberfest drew a crowd organizers said topped the numbers from the last two years. NEWBERRY - The city of Newberry's annual Oktoberfest celebrates the city's German heritage with authentic German food, beverages and music but it's also an opportunity for businesses to display and sell their wares to the thousands of people who converge on downtown.
