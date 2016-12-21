Newberry farmer named finalist in Farm Bureau contest -
Dan Swenson of Newberry County has been named one of four state finalists in the 2017 South Carolina Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Contest. The announcement was made during the organizations 73rd annual meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach.
