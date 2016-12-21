James Brown 2015 accounting listed no charity -
Approximately $1.8 million was paid to the trustee for the James Brown estate and his attorneys during 2015, according to an accounting filed with the Aiken County Probate Court in September. The 2015 accounting also reported that the James Brown LLC, for which no accounting was given, transferred about $1.4 million into the estate but is still listed among "other assets" valued at $1 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Man
|288
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC