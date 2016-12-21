Hunters discover body of Hartsville woman
HARTSVILLE, SC A Hartsville woman was found dead early Wednesday morning by a group of hunters in the area of the Lee, Darlington and Chesterfield counties line, according to Lee County Coroner Larry Logan. The woman was identified as Brandy Nadine Lloyd, 26, according to Logan.
