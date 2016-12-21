Christensen celebrates 100th birthday -
Mayor Foster Senn visited White Oak Manor to celebrate Ruth Christensen, who turned 100 on Dec. 6. Senn presented Christensen with an official proclamation from the City of Newberry reflecting her life accomplishments. Mayor Foster Senn visited White Oak Manor to celebrate Ruth Christensen, who turned 100 on Dec. 6. Senn presented Christensen with an official proclamation from the City of Newberry reflecting her life accomplishments.
