#AVeryBerryChristmas winner announced -
Michelle Williams had been named the winner of the City of Newberry's 2016 #AVeryBerryChristmas Facebook photo contest. According to Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events Coordinator at City of Newberry, her photo of her granddaughter, Lila Lake, and herself captured the joy and wonder of Christmas in downtown Newberry.
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Man
|288
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
