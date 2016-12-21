Aveleigh Caroling at Springfield Place -
Some youth and young adults and choir members from Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians, Newberry, went caroling at Springfield Place Monday, December 19. The "singing group" visited several shut-ins off-site in addition to residents at Springfield Place, delivering gifts and the "sounds" of the season. Some youth and young adults and choir members from Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians, Newberry, went caroling at Springfield Place Monday, December 19. The "singing group" visited several shut-ins off-site in addition to residents at Springfield Place, delivering gifts and the "sounds" of the season.
