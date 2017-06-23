Officials: Muskegon River rising rapi...

Officials: Muskegon River rising rapidly in Newaygo Co.

Friday Jun 23 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

This week's heavy rain is raising the levels of the Muskegon River rapidly, according to Newaygo County Emergency Services. The county says that the river is expected to reach flood stage near Croton by Friday afternoon.

