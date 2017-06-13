Newaygo County woman arrested for drunk driving and domestic violence
Montcalm deputies say they were called on June 8th on reports of a possible drunk driver in a burgundy-colored minivan in Reynolds Township. Before they found the driver, they were called to the intersection of Gates and Dagget Roads where they found a 51-year-old woman lying on the road near the van.
