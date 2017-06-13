Newaygo County woman arrested for dru...

Newaygo County woman arrested for drunk driving and domestic violence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Montcalm deputies say they were called on June 8th on reports of a possible drunk driver in a burgundy-colored minivan in Reynolds Township. Before they found the driver, they were called to the intersection of Gates and Dagget Roads where they found a 51-year-old woman lying on the road near the van.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newaygo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) May '17 Shawnele 160
Need help please Mar '17 Need help 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb '17 Charley Horse 157
sexting (Apr '14) Jan '17 Big man also 2
Ray Logan (Sep '16) Sep '16 A mother 1
Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12) Aug '16 Tammy cope 3
News County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16) May '16 Larry D 1
See all Newaygo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newaygo Forum Now

Newaygo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newaygo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Newaygo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,179 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC