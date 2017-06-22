Boy, 3, found near Newaygo mobile hom...

Boy, 3, found near Newaygo mobile home park

Newaygo County Emergency Services said a white boy who is about 3 years old was found near Brookhaven Estates mobile home park, located off Linden Avenue near South Park Street in Newaygo. The child, named Pierson, told Newaygo police he was staying with his grandmother.

