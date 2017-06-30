Adult summer camp kicks off today in Michigan
Try not to be jealous, but it's orientation day for the adults attending Camp No Counselors summer camp in Newaygo, Michigan. Camp No Counselors is an adult only summer camp where you can enjoy all your favorite kid summer camp activities such as canoeing and dodgeball, while partaking in your favorite adult rituals as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Newaygo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Shawnele
|160
|Need help please
|Mar '17
|Need help
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Charley Horse
|157
|sexting (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Big man also
|2
|Ray Logan (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|A mother
|1
|Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Tammy cope
|3
|County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16)
|May '16
|Larry D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newaygo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC