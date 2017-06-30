Adult summer camp kicks off today in ...

Adult summer camp kicks off today in Michigan

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WXYZ

Try not to be jealous, but it's orientation day for the adults attending Camp No Counselors summer camp in Newaygo, Michigan. Camp No Counselors is an adult only summer camp where you can enjoy all your favorite kid summer camp activities such as canoeing and dodgeball, while partaking in your favorite adult rituals as well.

