Thousands without power as wind pummels W. MI
As of 11:39 a.m. Thursday, a total of 12, 617 Consumers Energy customers statewide were without power, according to the company's outage map . Roughly 4,500 of those outages are in West Michigan, including: The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of West Michigan, including Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Ionia, Newaygo, Calhoun, Allegan, Barry, and Montcalm counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Newaygo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Shawnele
|160
|Need help please
|Mar '17
|Need help
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Charley Horse
|157
|sexting (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Big man also
|2
|Ray Logan (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|A mother
|1
|Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Tammy cope
|3
|County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16)
|May '16
|Larry D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newaygo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC