Thousands without power as wind pummels W. MI

As of 11:39 a.m. Thursday, a total of 12, 617 Consumers Energy customers statewide were without power, according to the company's outage map . Roughly 4,500 of those outages are in West Michigan, including: The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of West Michigan, including Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Ionia, Newaygo, Calhoun, Allegan, Barry, and Montcalm counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.