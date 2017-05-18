Thousands without power as wind pumme...

Thousands without power as wind pummels W. MI

Thursday May 18 Read more: WOODTV.com

As of 11:39 a.m. Thursday, a total of 12, 617 Consumers Energy customers statewide were without power, according to the company's outage map . Roughly 4,500 of those outages are in West Michigan, including: The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of West Michigan, including Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Ionia, Newaygo, Calhoun, Allegan, Barry, and Montcalm counties.

