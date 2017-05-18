The second annual 'Evening of Elegance' will be held at the Crosswinds Restaurant on Saturday, June 3, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. The 'Evening of Elegance' is presented by the Arts Council of White Lake and The Book Nook. The proceeds from the event will help to fund both The West Michigan Wine & Jazz Festival and the Arts Council of White Lake's Chamber Music Festival .

