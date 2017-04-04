Winter Storm Watch issued for norther...

Winter Storm Watch issued for northern counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in parts of West Michigan for an early April snow storm. Rain is expected to start Wednesday night and turn into snow overnight.

