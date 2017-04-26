Take a walk through an enchanted forest

Take a walk through an enchanted forest

NEWAYGO, Mich. Camp Newaygo is giving kids and adults the chance to go on a magical walk through the enchanted forest and look for hidden fairy homes and gardens.

