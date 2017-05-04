Scotland's Tannahill Weavers at the p...

Scotland's Tannahill Weavers at the playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: White Lake Beacon

The Tannahill Weavers will be performing at the Howmet Playhouse on May 5. The band, is considered to be one of Scotland's premier groups playing traditional music. Their name is derived from the town weaving industry and poet laureate Robert Tannahill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newaygo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar '17 i love the lottery 157
Need help please Mar '17 Need help 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb '17 Charley Horse 157
sexting (Apr '14) Jan '17 Big man also 2
Ray Logan (Sep '16) Sep '16 A mother 1
Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12) Aug '16 Tammy cope 3
News County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16) May '16 Larry D 1
See all Newaygo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newaygo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Newaygo County was issued at May 08 at 9:53AM EDT

Newaygo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newaygo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Newaygo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC