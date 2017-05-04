Scotland's Tannahill Weavers at the playhouse
The Tannahill Weavers will be performing at the Howmet Playhouse on May 5. The band, is considered to be one of Scotland's premier groups playing traditional music. Their name is derived from the town weaving industry and poet laureate Robert Tannahill.
