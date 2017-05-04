Deadline is May 1 for Legislative Luncheon reservations
The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Legislative Luncheon this spring on Monday, May 8, at Arconic Plant 10, 3850 White Lake Drive, Whitehall, MI. There will be a time to meet and greet with our invited legislators at 11:30 a.m. for one-on-one interaction, followed by a luncheon and program at 12 noon.
