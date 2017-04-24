Convict in 1989 sex murder case tries appeal to Michigan Supreme Court
Paul Michael Jones filed is attempting to continue the appeals process for his conviction in the 1989 murder of 18-year-old Shannon Siders . A Newaygo County jury in 2014 convicted Paul Michael Jones of second-degree murder in the Siders case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newaygo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Need help please
|Mar '17
|Need help
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Charley Horse
|157
|sexting (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Big man also
|2
|Ray Logan (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|A mother
|1
|Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Tammy cope
|3
|County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16)
|May '16
|Larry D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newaygo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC