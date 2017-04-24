Camp Newaygo expects to host fairies, gnomes during fundraiser
A child looks for a fairy inside a tiny home during Camp Newaygo's annual enchanted forest fundraiser. GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A local summer camp plans to soon be flooded with enough enchantment to rival the Forest of Arden in William Shakespeare's classic work "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newaygo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Need help please
|Mar '17
|Need help
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Charley Horse
|157
|sexting (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Big man also
|2
|Ray Logan (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|A mother
|1
|Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Tammy cope
|3
|County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16)
|May '16
|Larry D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newaygo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC