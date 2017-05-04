Camp Courage benefit

Camp Courage benefit

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: White Lake Beacon

The purse party, a live and silent charity auction to be held on Sunday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles 1204 S. Lake Street, Whitehall, with proceeds benefiting the 24th Annual Camp Courage, a grief camp for children ages 6-12 and teenagers 15-19. Gently used purse or bag donations should be dropped off by Friday, April 28 at the following locations: Harbor Hospice in Muskegon, Pekadill's or Fetch Brewing Company in Whitehall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newaygo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar '17 i love the lottery 157
Need help please Mar '17 Need help 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb '17 Charley Horse 157
sexting (Apr '14) Jan '17 Big man also 2
Ray Logan (Sep '16) Sep '16 A mother 1
Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12) Aug '16 Tammy cope 3
News County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16) May '16 Larry D 1
See all Newaygo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newaygo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Newaygo County was issued at May 08 at 9:53AM EDT

Newaygo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newaygo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Newaygo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC