Camp Courage benefit

The purse party, a live and silent charity auction to be held on Sunday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles 1204 S. Lake Street, Whitehall, with proceeds benefiting the 24th Annual Camp Courage, a grief camp for children ages 6-12 and teenagers 15-19. Gently used purse or bag donations should be dropped off by Friday, April 28 at the following locations: Harbor Hospice in Muskegon, Pekadill's or Fetch Brewing Company in Whitehall.

