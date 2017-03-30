Newaygo tax preparer unreachable as T...

Newaygo tax preparer unreachable as Tax Day nears

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WOODTV.com

With Tax Day quickly approaching, some people in Newaygo are having problems getting in touch with the man who's supposed to do their taxes. Dorothy and Ed Ranger called 24 Hour News because they can't reach Scott Wakerley, a partner for Wakerley & Associates, CPA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newaygo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mar 31 i love the lottery 157
Need help please Mar 23 Need help 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb '17 Charley Horse 157
sexting (Apr '14) Jan '17 Big man also 2
Ray Logan (Sep '16) Sep '16 A mother 1
Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12) Aug '16 Tammy cope 3
News County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16) May '16 Larry D 1
See all Newaygo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newaygo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Newaygo County was issued at April 05 at 3:32AM EDT

Newaygo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newaygo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Newaygo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC