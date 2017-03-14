Newaygo Co. steer tests positive for bovine TB
Michigan officials have set up a three-mile surveillance area around a Newaygo County farm after one of its steers tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the steer had been sent to slaughter when samples confirmed it had the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Newaygo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Mar 31
|i love the lottery
|157
|Need help please
|Mar 23
|Need help
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Charley Horse
|157
|sexting (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Big man also
|2
|Ray Logan (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|A mother
|1
|Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Tammy cope
|3
|County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16)
|May '16
|Larry D
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newaygo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC