Huizenga to Host Facebook Town Hall Tonight Wednesday, March 22
Huizenga will be live tonight, Wednesday March 22, at 6:30 p.m. only for residents of the 2nd District. The 2nd District includes the counties of Benzie,, Manistee, Wexford, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, and the northern portion of Allegan and the northwest portion of Kent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
