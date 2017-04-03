DI students show their creativity

From left to right, Shoreline Superstars team members, Liam Cook, Megan Badley, Mimi Westerback, Morgan Parsons, Wyatt Burger use their "Flowernator" machine to pollinate the flowers because bees are dying. Badley is getting pollinated in this picture, while Westerback and Parsons are blossoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.