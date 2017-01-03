Showcasing talents of high school students

Alexander Mark and Ryan Bluhm pose in front of the City of Whitehall gazebo at Goodrich Park on a cold winter afternoon. The two Whitehall High School graduates are in the process of organizing an arts festival that would be held every Friday from June 16 to Aug. 4 to showcase the local musical, visual and literary talent of Montague and Whitehall high school students.

