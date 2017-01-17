Mournful Iranians attend funeral of former leader Rafsanjani

In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left foreground, leads a prayer over the casket of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, with top government and clerical officials, at the Tehran University campus in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of mourners have flooded the streets of Tehran, beating their chests and wailing in grief for Rafsanjani, who died over the weekend at the age of 82. The crowds have filled main thoroughfares of the capital as top government and clerical officials held a funeral service at Tehran University.

