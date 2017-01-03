Japan recalls envoy to South Korea over comfort-woman statue
In this Dec. 28, 2016, photo, members of civic groups sit around a comfort-woman statue after they set up in front of the Japanese consulate as police officers surround them in Busan, South Korea. Japan is recalling its ambassador to South Korea Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in response to the placing of the statue.
