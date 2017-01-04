Israeli soldier's manslaughter conviction divides country
Israeli solider Sgt. Elor Azaria waits with his parents for the verdict inside the military court in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newaygo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Logan
|Sep '16
|A mother
|1
|Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Tammy cope
|3
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Aug '16
|TreforG
|153
|County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16)
|May '16
|Larry D
|1
|My niece, Beth Ellen Waelde (May '08)
|Mar '16
|Joshua l waelde
|7
|2007 Michigan casualties in Iraq (Nov '07)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|18
|Review: Cal Deitz Real Estate (Nov '08)
|Jan '16
|REMEMBERWHATBUSHDID
|15
Find what you want!
Search Newaygo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC