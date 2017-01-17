8 fishermen killed in suspected pirat...

8 fishermen killed in suspected pirate attack in Philippines

Tuesday Jan 10

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine Coast Guard pick up one of the bodies of Filipino fishermen who were killed by suspected pirates on their fishing boat in waters near Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Several Filipino fishermen were killed after a group of suspected pirates boarded a fishing boat in southern Philippine waters and strafed the crew, officials said Tuesday.

