Who's next? A look at South Korean presidential contenders
In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012, the then Opposition Democratic United Party's presidential candidate Moon Jae-in speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. With lawmakers voting to impeach her over an explosive corruption scandal, South Korean President Park Geun-hye's days in office seem numbered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Newaygo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Logan
|Sep '16
|A mother
|1
|Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Tammy cope
|3
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Aug '16
|TreforG
|153
|County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16)
|May '16
|Larry D
|1
|My niece, Beth Ellen Waelde (May '08)
|Mar '16
|Joshua l waelde
|7
|2007 Michigan casualties in Iraq (Nov '07)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|18
|Review: Cal Deitz Real Estate (Nov '08)
|Jan '16
|REMEMBERWHATBUSHDID
|15
Find what you want!
Search Newaygo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC