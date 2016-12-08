S. Korea's parliament sets up presidential impeachment vote

South Korean journalists hold up cards during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the ruling Saenuri Party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament introduced an impeachment motion Thursday on Park, setting up a likely vote Friday on whether to suspend her powers over a huge political scandal.

