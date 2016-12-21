Putin, Abe hold talks on Japan-Russia territorial dispute

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and his wife Akie, right, wait for Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival at a hotel prior to their talks in Nagato, western Japan, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Despite continued sanctions on Russia, Abe is eager to make progress on a 70-year-old territorial dispute that has kept their countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War II.

