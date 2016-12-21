NATO chief laments 'serious' security...

NATO chief laments 'serious' security problems in Ukraine

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: White Lake Beacon

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says security problems are undermining peace efforts in eastern Ukraine, as a routinely violated cease-fire barely holds in the separatist Donbass region. Opening talks between NATO and Ukraine foreign ministers Wednesday, Stoltenberg said the security situation "remains serious" and "hinders progress toward a political settlement."

