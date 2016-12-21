Japan launches much-needed supplies to space station

Japan's H-IIB rocket with a capsule called Kounotori, or stork, lifts off at the Tanegashima Space Center in Tanegashima, southern Japan, Friday evening, Dec. 9, 2016. The Japanese capsule contains nearly 5 tons of food, water and other supplies, including new lithium-ion batteries for the International Space Station's solar power system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.