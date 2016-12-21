El Salvador: funden armas y usan metal con fines pac ficos
En esta foto del 17 de noviembre de 2016, un trabajador transporta armas que seran fundidas como parte de la "Humanium Metal Initiative" en Quezaltepeque, El Salvador.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newaygo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Logan
|Sep '16
|A mother
|1
|Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Tammy cope
|3
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Aug '16
|TreforG
|153
|County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16)
|May '16
|Larry D
|1
|My niece, Beth Ellen Waelde (May '08)
|Mar '16
|Joshua l waelde
|7
|2007 Michigan casualties in Iraq (Nov '07)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|18
|Review: Cal Deitz Real Estate (Nov '08)
|Jan '16
|REMEMBERWHATBUSHDID
|15
Find what you want!
Search Newaygo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC