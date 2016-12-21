China warns US on Taiwan leader's planned transit

The comment Wednesday by Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang comes amid Chinese rancor over a phone call between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday that broke more than four decades of diplomatic protocol barring such direct communication. Tsai plans to stop in the U.S. next month on her way to visit Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, among the island's handful of diplomatic allies.

