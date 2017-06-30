Newark Police look for theft suspect

Newark Police look for theft suspect

The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering and theft at a home in Newark. Newark Police report between May 26-30, suspect broke into a home in the 900 block of Shaw Dr., and stole a central air conditioning unit and copper pipes.

