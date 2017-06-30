Kiwanis Club cancels Newark circus af...

Kiwanis Club cancels Newark circus after councilmana s threat

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The sponsor of a circus scheduled to come to Newark next month has canceled the shows after a City Council member said he planned to sponsor a law banning circuses from the Licking County community based on his opposition to animal abuse. The Heath Moundbuilders Kiwanis Club had arranged to bring the Carson & Barnes Circus to Newark for six shows over Aug. 4-6.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca Lynn Boyer May '17 Snitch 1
sheryl May '17 searchinghilo 1
Affair May '17 Kenny 12
News Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11) Apr '17 Used to work here... 41
News Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Teri Long 6
Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949 Feb '17 Charles H 1
News Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Newark, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC