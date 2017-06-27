Salvation Armya s kettles coming earl...

Salvation Armya s kettles coming early in Newark

Christmas may be months away, but the Salvation Army's red counter kettles will be making an unusual summer appearance. The Salvation Army in Newark is having a Christmas in July campaign for the first time in Licking County to raise money to support its operations.

