Salvation Armya s kettles coming early in Newark
Christmas may be months away, but the Salvation Army's red counter kettles will be making an unusual summer appearance. The Salvation Army in Newark is having a Christmas in July campaign for the first time in Licking County to raise money to support its operations.
