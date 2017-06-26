Newark woman sentenced to 7 years in ...

Newark woman sentenced to 7 years in fatal drunken-driving crash

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A judge has sentenced a woman to seven years in prison for causing a fatal crash in Newark last year while driving drunk. Licking County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Marcelain sentenced Emily Kiger, 25, of Newark, Monday after a jury convicted her last month of aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence and running a red light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca Lynn Boyer May '17 Snitch 1
sheryl May '17 searchinghilo 1
Affair May '17 Kenny 12
News Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11) Apr '17 Used to work here... 41
News Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Teri Long 6
Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949 Feb '17 Charles H 1
News Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC