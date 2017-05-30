Newark police officer fired after domestic disturbance
Hansel, an eight-year-veteran of the department, was arrested by Heath police Oct. 29 after officers were called to the 100 block of Swainford Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance. According to police narratives and witness statements, Hansel was being verbally abusive and grabbing and shoving a woman in the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca Lynn Boyer
|May 25
|Snitch
|1
|sheryl
|May 14
|searchinghilo
|1
|Affair
|May 7
|Kenny
|12
|Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Used to work here...
|41
|Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Teri Long
|6
|Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949
|Feb '17
|Charles H
|1
|Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC