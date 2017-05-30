Newark police officer fired after dom...

Newark police officer fired after domestic disturbance

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Hansel, an eight-year-veteran of the department, was arrested by Heath police Oct. 29 after officers were called to the 100 block of Swainford Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance. According to police narratives and witness statements, Hansel was being verbally abusive and grabbing and shoving a woman in the house.

