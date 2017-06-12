CANCELED: Amber Alert issued for Newark 1-year-old
An Amber alert issued on Sunday evening for 1-year-old Keiria Trent who was last seen in Newark, OH has been canceled. Keiria was being watched by her sister when the suspect, Matthew Trent, 27, came to the residence and took the child.
