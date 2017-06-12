Amber Alert issued for Newark 1-year-old

2 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

An Amber alert was issued on Sunday evening for 1-year-old Keiria Trent who was last seen in Newark, OH. Keiria was being watched by her sister when the suspect, Matthew Trent, came to the residence and took the child.

