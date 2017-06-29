Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Licking County girl
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Sunday evening after a 1-year-old girl was taken by her father from Newark in Licking County. Keiria Marie Trent was being watched by her sister when the suspect, Matthew R. Trent, came over to the baby's house and took the child, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children .
