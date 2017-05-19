Shootings by man who was freed early ...

Shootings by man who was freed early prompt changes at court

An Ohio court says lapses in protocol and judgment led to a domestic violence suspect being released early from jail weeks before he killed his alleged assault victim, a police chief and another person, and then himself In this May 13, 2017 photo, Amanda Patterson, left, of Pataskala, Ohio, says a prayer with her sons, Connor, 4, foreground, and Samuel, 2, at a makeshift memorial outside the Kirkersville Police Department in Kirkersville, Ohio. Kirkersville police chief Steven DiSario, nurse's aide Cindy Krantz and nurse Marlina Medrano were shot and killed Friday, by Medrano's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Hartless, 43. Hartless was later found dead inside the nursing home where Medrano worked.

