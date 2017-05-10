Shafer Wins Season Opener on St. Mary's
Shane Shafer of Lewisburg, Ohio won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Ohio Division tournament held 4/29/2017 on Grand Lake/St. Mary's.
