Second unclaimed auction of 2017 to kick off Thursday in Newark
Following the success of its first auction in nearly 20 years in February, the Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds will hold another auction of safe deposit box items on May 4 5. The auction will start at 9 a.m. both days at the Apple Tree Auction Center, 1625 West Church Street, Newark, Ohio 43055. There will be a public preview on May 3 from noon 5 p.m. at the same location, and private previews can be scheduled by calling 740-344-4282.
